Brokerages Set NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Price Target at $6,698.29

Shares of NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6,726.86.

NXGPF has been the topic of several research reports. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 5,800 ($71.63) to GBX 7,100 ($87.69) in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Investec lowered shares of NEXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of NEXT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of NEXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,000 ($86.45) to GBX 7,200 ($88.92) in a research note on Wednesday.

NEXT Price Performance

NXGPF opened at $67.83 on Friday. NEXT has a 12 month low of $54.00 and a 12 month high of $68.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.20.

About NEXT

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

