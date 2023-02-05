Brokerages Set Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Target Price at $110.56

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.56.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Polaris from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Polaris from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Polaris Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PII opened at $118.14 on Friday. Polaris has a 52 week low of $91.86 and a 52 week high of $127.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Polaris Increases Dividend

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.18. Polaris had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Polaris will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,990.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polaris

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Polaris by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Polaris by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,077,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Polaris by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Polaris by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,933,000 after purchasing an additional 13,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Polaris by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. Its product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER, RZR, and Polaris GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles, Sportsman all-terrain off-road vehicles, military and commercial off-road vehicles, snowmobiles, Indian Motorcycle mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles, Slingshot moto-roadsters, Aixam quadricycles, Goupil electric vehicles, and pontoon and deck boats, including Bennington pontoons.

