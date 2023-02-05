Brokerages Set Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) PT at $17.00

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ROIC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Retail Opportunity Investments

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 6,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $99,908.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,397.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Down 2.0 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 411.0% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 51,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 41,132 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 13.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 907,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,313,000 after acquiring an additional 104,718 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 59,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 208.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 62,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 42,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $15.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.36. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

Featured Articles

