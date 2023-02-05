Brokerages Set Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Price Target at $190.39

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $190.64.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM stock opened at $171.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.04 billion, a PE ratio of 610.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $222.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total value of $6,959,846.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,062,005.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total transaction of $6,959,846.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,062,005.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares in the company, valued at $4,217,339.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,405 shares of company stock valued at $23,388,530 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in Salesforce by 506.1% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 113.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Stories

