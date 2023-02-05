Brokers Issue Forecasts for Southwest Airlines Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Southwest Airlines in a report released on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the airline will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Southwest Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $2.81 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.35). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

LUV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

LUV opened at $36.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.52 and its 200 day moving average is $36.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.00%.

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $87,457.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,058.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

