Brokers Offer Predictions for Helmerich & Payne, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets lifted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report released on Tuesday, January 31st. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Helmerich & Payne’s current full-year earnings is $4.52 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s FY2023 earnings at $4.96 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

HP has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne to $71.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.18.

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $45.35 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne has a one year low of $30.19 and a one year high of $54.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.08 and a 200-day moving average of $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.66.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.30. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $719.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue was up 75.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 2.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 328,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after buying an additional 7,160 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter worth $353,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter worth $272,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. This is a positive change from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is presently 69.44%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

