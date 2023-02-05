Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (BBU) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Brookfield Business Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 6.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Brookfield Business Partners to earn $5.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.9%.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Brookfield Business Partners Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:BBU opened at $21.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.33. Brookfield Business Partners has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $48.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($1.50). The business had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 2.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBU. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 184.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 13,187 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 365.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 2.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,337,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,399,000 after acquiring an additional 33,160 shares during the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

About Brookfield Business Partners

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrials, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.