Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.30-2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.74. The company issued revenue guidance of flat to slight growth yr/yr, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.79 billion. Brunswick also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $9.50-$11.00 EPS.

Brunswick Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE BC traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.40. 991,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,895. Brunswick has a one year low of $61.89 and a one year high of $98.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.02. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 37.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BC shares. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Brunswick from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick in the first quarter valued at about $17,428,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Brunswick by 99.0% in the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 219,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,754,000 after acquiring an additional 109,165 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Brunswick by 8.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,142,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,432,000 after acquiring an additional 84,345 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Brunswick by 38.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 236,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,128,000 after acquiring an additional 65,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Brunswick by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,121,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,612,000 after acquiring an additional 53,083 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

