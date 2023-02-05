Cambria Investment Management L.P. Acquires 12,223 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,223 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned 0.06% of Andersons worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Andersons by 115.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Andersons by 762.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Andersons during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Andersons by 10.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Andersons by 641.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Andersons in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Andersons Stock Performance

Andersons Increases Dividend

ANDE opened at $37.86 on Friday. The Andersons, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.35 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.69 and a 200-day moving average of $35.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.82%.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The Trade segment includes commodity merchandising and the operation of terminal grain elevator facilities.

Featured Stories

