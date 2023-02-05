Cambria Investment Management L.P. Acquires 5,600 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BNL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 67.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 205.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 1,231.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 11.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadstone Net Lease presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Broadstone Net Lease Price Performance

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL stock opened at $17.79 on Friday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.98 and a 52-week high of $22.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.14.

(Get Rating)

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.