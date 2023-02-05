Cambria Investment Management L.P. Acquires New Holdings in MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 65,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in MyMD Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in MyMD Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MyMD Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MyMD Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MyMD Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. 9.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
MyMD Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ MYMD opened at $2.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.60. The company has a market cap of $101.44 million, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.66. MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $6.15.
MyMD Pharmaceuticals Profile
MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical development stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutic platforms to treat the causes of disease. The company is developing MYMD-1, a drug platform based on a clinical stage small molecule that regulates the immune system to control TNF-a, which drives chronic inflammation, and other pro-inflammatory cell signaling cytokines; and to delay aging and increase longevity, as well as treat autoimmune diseases and COVID-19-associated depression.
