Cambria Investment Management L.P. Buys 15,400 Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Group in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Paramount Group in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Paramount Group in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Paramount Group in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Paramount Group in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 59.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PGRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Paramount Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Paramount Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Paramount Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Paramount Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.60.

In related news, CEO Albert P. Behler purchased 40,000 shares of Paramount Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,812 shares in the company, valued at $987,919. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Thomas Armbrust purchased 20,000 shares of Paramount Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $114,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 232,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,590.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Albert P. Behler acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,919. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PGRE opened at $6.45 on Friday. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $11.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 322.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,550.78%.

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

