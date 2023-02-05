Cambria Investment Management L.P. Buys 15,400 Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Group in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Paramount Group in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Paramount Group in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Paramount Group in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Paramount Group in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 59.17% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PGRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Paramount Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Paramount Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Paramount Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Paramount Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.60.
Insider Activity at Paramount Group
Paramount Group Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE:PGRE opened at $6.45 on Friday. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $11.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 322.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.57.
Paramount Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,550.78%.
Paramount Group Company Profile
Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Paramount Group (PGRE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.