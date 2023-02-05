Cambria Investment Management L.P. Buys 5,600 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $407,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 406,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,834,000 after buying an additional 21,179 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,190,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,166,369,000 after buying an additional 369,401 shares during the period. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.42.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Brixmor Property Group

NYSE:BRX opened at $23.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.67 and a 200-day moving average of $21.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.62 and a twelve month high of $27.19.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,552.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Brixmor Property Group

(Get Rating)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

