Cambria Investment Management L.P. Buys New Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Highwoods Properties during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 4,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 165.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $30.80 on Friday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $47.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HIW shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Highwoods Properties to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

