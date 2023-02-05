Cambria Investment Management L.P. Purchases 2,800 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 410.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 97.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the third quarter worth $40,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 1,135.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

National Retail Properties Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of National Retail Properties stock opened at $47.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.43 and its 200 day moving average is $44.81. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $48.76.

National Retail Properties Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.56.

About National Retail Properties

(Get Rating)

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.