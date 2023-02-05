Cambria Investment Management L.P. Raises Holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,056 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 24,041 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 18,812 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 715,738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,386,000 after buying an additional 21,555 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC raised its position in Plains GP by 26.0% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 23,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Plains GP by 19.0% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,512,000 after purchasing an additional 162,786 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Plains GP in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Plains GP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Plains GP from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Plains GP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Plains GP Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PAGP opened at $13.38 on Friday. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1 year low of $9.39 and a 1 year high of $13.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.26.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.77 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 0.36%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plains GP Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. This is an increase from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.94%.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

