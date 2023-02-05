Cambria Investment Management L.P. Raises Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 43.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 11.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 28.9% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 95,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,234,000 after acquiring an additional 21,409 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Group 1 Automotive

In other news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 27,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $5,641,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,434,635.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 27,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $5,641,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,434,635.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total value of $513,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,697.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,525 shares of company stock valued at $8,974,474 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

NYSE:GPI opened at $235.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.42. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.16 and a 1 year high of $242.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on GPI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $142.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stephens raised their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

