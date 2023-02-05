Cambria Investment Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,210 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned 0.11% of Insteel Industries worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Insteel Industries during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Insteel Industries during the second quarter worth about $40,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Insteel Industries during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 18.9% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 17.6% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

Insteel Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ:IIIN opened at $30.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.69 and a 200 day moving average of $28.67. The company has a market capitalization of $601.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.13. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $47.70.

Insteel Industries Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Insteel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 2.08%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti upgraded Insteel Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insteel Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing and marketing steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its offers PC strand, welded wire reinforcement. and engineering services. The company was founded by Howard Osler Woltz, Jr. in 1953 and is headquartered in Mount Airy, NC.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.