Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CAMT. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Camtek to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Camtek from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Camtek from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Camtek from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Get Camtek alerts:

Camtek Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ CAMT opened at $28.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.12. Camtek has a twelve month low of $20.83 and a twelve month high of $38.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Camtek had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $81.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.33 million. Research analysts forecast that Camtek will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Camtek by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Camtek by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its holdings in Camtek by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 71,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Camtek by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Camtek by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.52% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Camtek Ltd. engages in the development and manufacturing of inspection and metrology equipment for the semiconductor industry. It offers services to the semiconductor market segments, including Advanced Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, Power, RF and MEMS, serving the industry’s global IDMs, OSATs, and foundries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.