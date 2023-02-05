Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CNI shares. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Institutional Trading of Canadian National Railway

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 108.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.1 %

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

CNI stock opened at $119.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.22. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.79 and a fifty-two week high of $137.19. The stock has a market cap of $80.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.5906 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 37.83%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

