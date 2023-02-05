Cancom (ETR:COK) Given a €41.00 Price Target at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €41.00 ($44.57) price target on Cancom (ETR:COK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on COK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($43.48) price objective on shares of Cancom in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €44.00 ($47.83) target price on Cancom in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($40.22) price target on shares of Cancom in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($56.52) target price on shares of Cancom in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Cancom Price Performance

Shares of COK stock opened at €31.16 ($33.87) on Wednesday. Cancom has a twelve month low of €23.04 ($25.04) and a twelve month high of €62.88 ($68.35). The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €30.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €29.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10.

Cancom Company Profile

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

