Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Price Target Lowered to C$2.50 at CIBC

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WEED. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.20 to C$4.95 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an underperform rating and set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canopy Growth currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$5.52.

WEED stock opened at C$3.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.07. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of C$2.79 and a 12-month high of C$12.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.09. The company has a market cap of C$1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

