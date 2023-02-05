Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the shipping company on Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th.

Capital Product Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 21.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Capital Product Partners has a payout ratio of 14.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Capital Product Partners to earn $4.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.3%.

NASDAQ CPLP opened at $13.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $274.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.46. Capital Product Partners has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $19.65.

Capital Product Partners ( NASDAQ:CPLP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $67.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.90 million. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 50.76%. Analysts anticipate that Capital Product Partners will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPLP has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Product Partners in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPLP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 597.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 277,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 237,362 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Capital Product Partners by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 2,886,050.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 57,721 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 16.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 9,504 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 23.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 40.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

