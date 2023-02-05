Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) EVP Acquires $29,070.00 in Stock

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) EVP Anthony S. Barry acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $29,070.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,178.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Capitol Federal Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $8.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.19 and a 12-month high of $11.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.71.

Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capitol Federal Financial

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 74.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,049 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services, including checking and savings account, eBanking, trust and brokerage, and insurance. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

