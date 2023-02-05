Cardano (ADA) Price Up 1% Over Last Week

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001695 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion and $294.75 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,648.75 or 0.07109381 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00087616 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00030336 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00061608 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000353 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00010374 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001124 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000304 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00024471 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000512 BTC.
About Cardano
Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,449,292,674 coins and its circulating supply is 34,609,203,766 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Cardano Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
