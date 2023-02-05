CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.95.

Several research firms have issued reports on CARG. Citigroup began coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on CarGurus to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on CarGurus from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research cut their target price on CarGurus to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on CarGurus from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarGurus

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in CarGurus by 11.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in CarGurus by 0.4% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 23.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 16.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 1.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 88,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Price Performance

CARG stock opened at $17.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.07, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.57. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $50.03.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $426.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.18 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 3.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

