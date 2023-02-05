Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 23,300 Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCC. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,125,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,873,000 after purchasing an additional 909,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,549,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,433,000 after purchasing an additional 817,627 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 973,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,122,000 after buying an additional 349,848 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 689,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,611,000 after buying an additional 323,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,410,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,884,000 after buying an additional 307,308 shares during the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Warrior Met Coal Price Performance

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $37.86 on Friday. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $42.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.93 and its 200 day moving average is $33.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 7.01.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.49. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 64.38% and a net margin of 37.59%. The company had revenue of $390.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.95 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

