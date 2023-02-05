Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,550 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,850 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in RingCentral in the second quarter worth $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in RingCentral by 51.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in RingCentral by 333.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC lifted its position in RingCentral by 348.7% in the third quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded RingCentral from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. BTIG Research downgraded RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on RingCentral from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded RingCentral from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on RingCentral to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.92.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 5,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $207,298.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 193,661 shares in the company, valued at $6,791,691.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 38,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $1,515,357.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,175 shares in the company, valued at $9,613,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 5,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $207,298.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 193,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,791,691.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,904 shares of company stock worth $2,131,454. Insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

RNG opened at $44.72 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $179.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.05.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.06). RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 765.97% and a negative net margin of 37.31%. The business had revenue of $509.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

