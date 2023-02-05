Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOO. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 6,114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 953,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,429,000 after purchasing an additional 937,824 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,317,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 449,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,902,000 after purchasing an additional 283,253 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 450,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,952,000 after purchasing an additional 221,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 371,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,134,000 after purchasing an additional 204,721 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MOO opened at $90.40 on Friday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a one year low of $80.50 and a one year high of $109.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.81.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

