Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.49 Million Stock Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,940 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,303,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,777,000 after purchasing an additional 61,906 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,577,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,989,000 after purchasing an additional 141,932 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,707,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,585,000 after purchasing an additional 31,942 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 917,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,353,000 after purchasing an additional 64,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 767,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,798,000 after purchasing an additional 26,144 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tetra Tech news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total transaction of $4,608,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,449,057.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Roger R. Argus sold 4,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total transaction of $632,352.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,787.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total transaction of $4,608,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,449,057.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,580 shares of company stock worth $9,093,178 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEK opened at $155.27 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.55 and a 52 week high of $169.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $736.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 15.86%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TTEK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 17th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

