Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $288,000 Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,105 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 7.0% during the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $206,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in CrowdStrike by 19.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $113.56 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $242.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.27 and a 200-day moving average of $147.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.48 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $580.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRWD. Cowen lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Scotiabank began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $234.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $4,299,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at $423,683. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $822,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,186,082.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $4,299,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,683. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.