Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 366.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Stock Performance

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF stock opened at $78.96 on Friday. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 1 year low of $63.78 and a 1 year high of $94.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.34.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

(Get Rating)

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

Featured Articles

