Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 21,095 Shares of iShares MSCI Peru ETF (NYSEARCA:EPU)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Peru ETF (NYSEARCA:EPU – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,095 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned 1.70% of iShares MSCI Peru ETF worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPU. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Peru ETF by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Peru ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Peru ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Peru ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Peru ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000.

iShares MSCI Peru ETF Stock Performance

EPU opened at $30.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.91 and a 200 day moving average of $27.53. iShares MSCI Peru ETF has a 52-week low of $23.29 and a 52-week high of $38.13.

