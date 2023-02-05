Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TAN. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,136,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after buying an additional 543,411 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 1,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,556,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,781,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,472,000.

NYSEARCA TAN opened at $79.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.67. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12 month low of $55.54 and a 12 month high of $91.12.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

