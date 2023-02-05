Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NiSource by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,673,113,000 after buying an additional 5,153,843 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in NiSource by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,107,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $769,903,000 after buying an additional 1,914,399 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in NiSource by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,779,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,404,000 after buying an additional 695,846 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in NiSource by 16,086.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,135,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,592,000 after buying an additional 6,098,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in NiSource by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,767,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,598,000 after buying an additional 43,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

NI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NiSource to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on NiSource to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NiSource in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.86.

NI opened at $27.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.48. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $32.58.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.60 million. NiSource had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 10.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This is a boost from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

