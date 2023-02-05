Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,050 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 30,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 27,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 94,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.86.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $96.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

