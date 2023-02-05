Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Takes $709,000 Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

CHK stock opened at $84.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $64.51 and a 52-week high of $107.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Chesapeake Energy

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.30.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

