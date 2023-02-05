Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Takes $709,000 Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000.
Chesapeake Energy Price Performance
CHK stock opened at $84.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $64.51 and a 52-week high of $107.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.30.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Chesapeake Energy
Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chesapeake Energy (CHK)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.