Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 289.7% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 51.0% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,915 shares of company stock worth $13,452,445 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $247.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $243.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.50. The stock has a market cap of $128.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.76.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

