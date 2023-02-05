Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target Raised to $225.00 at Barclays

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CAT. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Caterpillar from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group cut Caterpillar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $243.76.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE CAT opened at $247.76 on Wednesday. Caterpillar has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $243.27 and a 200 day moving average of $211.50. The company has a market capitalization of $128.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.94%.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,915 shares of company stock valued at $13,452,445 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caterpillar

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 289.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 286.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.