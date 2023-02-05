Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 2.8 %

CBOE opened at $124.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.05 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.12. Cboe Global Markets has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Cboe Global Markets

In other news, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $364,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.8% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 32.4% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 36.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 15.7% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.67.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.