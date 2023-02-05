CCLA Investment Management Invests $50.52 Million in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

CCLA Investment Management bought a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 603,727 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $50,524,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at $212,851,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 187.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,345,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $194,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,375 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter valued at $118,416,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 221.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $275,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,913 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 22.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,841,759 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $402,446,000 after acquiring an additional 896,291 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,750. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NIKE Trading Down 1.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NKE shares. Raymond James raised their target price on NIKE from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on NIKE to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.18.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.61. 4,930,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,194,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $147.54. The firm has a market cap of $197.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.04.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.