CCLA Investment Management Purchases New Shares in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

CCLA Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RMD. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 405.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $2,504,949.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,924,105.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $2,504,949.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,924,105.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 4,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.83, for a total value of $1,077,650.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,334,682.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,225 shares of company stock worth $10,232,386 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ResMed Stock Performance

NYSE:RMD traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $224.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,730. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.40 and a 12-month high of $262.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $219.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.47.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.22 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 21.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.17.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

