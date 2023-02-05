CCLA Investment Management Takes $85.25 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

CCLA Investment Management bought a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 988,274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,253,000. PayPal makes up approximately 2.1% of CCLA Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. CCLA Investment Management owned 0.09% of PayPal as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,668,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,711,000 after buying an additional 338,368 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,399,000 after purchasing an additional 162,373 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,379,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $585,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,015 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,916,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $552,905,000 after purchasing an additional 173,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 28,420.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $536,811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659,350 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.34.

PayPal Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $1.44 on Friday, hitting $85.52. The stock had a trading volume of 14,786,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,363,691. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.74 and a 200 day moving average of $84.30. The stock has a market cap of $97.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.39 and a 12-month high of $129.42.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.