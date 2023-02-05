CCLA Investment Management Takes Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

CCLA Investment Management purchased a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 147,958 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,249,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Illumina by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Illumina by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of Illumina stock traded down $10.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $214.26. 1,141,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,534. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $371.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.58 and its 200 day moving average is $209.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $33.70 billion, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 88.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. OTR Global raised shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.32.

Insider Activity at Illumina

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $111,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,971,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $111,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,971,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $179,051.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,773.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,371 shares of company stock valued at $499,481 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

