CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Stake Boosted by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in CDW by 0.8% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CDW by 3.7% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in CDW by 0.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in CDW by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in CDW by 21.6% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDW Price Performance

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $201.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.12. The firm has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $147.91 and a 52-week high of $203.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. CDW had a return on equity of 121.34% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CDW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CDW from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.14.

CDW Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

