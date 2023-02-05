CEEK VR (CEEK) One Day Trading Volume Tops $10.45 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 4th. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $107.41 million and approximately $10.45 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000571 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00009978 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00048687 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029495 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00019229 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004248 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001448 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.31 or 0.00223889 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002778 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.13213244 USD and is up 0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $9,530,896.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

