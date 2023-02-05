Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Shares Sold by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,814 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVE. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 153.1% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the second quarter worth $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the second quarter worth $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVE shares. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Cenovus Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

Cenovus Energy stock opened at $18.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.70. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $24.91.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $13.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 7.66%. On average, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.42%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

