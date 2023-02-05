Channing Capital Management LLC Has $3.22 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Channing Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,660,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,643,000 after acquiring an additional 31,422,045 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 853,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358,090 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,856,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $991,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,417 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,521,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,140,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,007,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,017,424,000 after acquiring an additional 883,722 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $196.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $181.57 and a 200-day moving average of $181.54. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $212.25.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

