Channing Capital Management LLC Has $6.86 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.6% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% during the third quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 18.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $136.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.78 and a 200-day moving average of $135.41. The company has a market capitalization of $123.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 375.00%.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.73.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

