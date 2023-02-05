Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
CEMI stock opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.44. Chembio Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $16.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.89.
Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 60.93% and a negative return on equity of 129.14%. The firm had revenue of $11.20 million during the quarter.
Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing of rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases, handheld analyzers, and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.
